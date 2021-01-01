About this product

Aiding in promoting sleep and relaxation, Canna Hemp’s CBD Sleep Elixir contains 660.1 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Having key terpenes such as Myrcene for muscle relaxation and sleep, Linalool for anti-anxiety and sedation, and Camphene for sleep and cholesterol regulation, CBD Sleep Elixir will ensure that not only you are rested, but that you receive a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 30