Logo for the brand Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp

CBD Elixir Sleep 1000mg

About this product

Aiding in promoting sleep and relaxation, Canna Hemp’s CBD Sleep Elixir contains 660.1 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Having key terpenes such as Myrcene for muscle relaxation and sleep, Linalool for anti-anxiety and sedation, and Camphene for sleep and cholesterol regulation, CBD Sleep Elixir will ensure that not only you are rested, but that you receive a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 30
