CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Green Door Kush"
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Green Door Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
