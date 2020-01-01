 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CannaBears Jewelry

About CannaBears Jewelry

~*~ CannaBears Jewelry ~*~ HIGH Fashion Jewelry + Gifts. We're Beary Grateful you stopped by to say HIGH! Woman-Owned Business Operating Out Of Dunedin, Florida. 100% of our supplies are created or sourced from women artists & female-owned businesses right here in the USA! Florida (Dunedin, Clearwater, Largo, Kissimmee), New Mexico, Colorado & California. Cannabis Jewelry. Weed Jewelry. Gummy Bear Jewelry. Weeding. Weeding Jewelry.Handcrafted. Strain Specific Color Combos.

Canada, United States