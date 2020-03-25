Product Features:

-275 MG of CBD per 1 oz (30mL)

-Provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness

-Natural organic ingredients

-Extremely light, yet, revitalizing hint of lemongrass



CBD Deep Soothe & Relieving Balm provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness due to the deep penetrating natural ingredients + a powerful 275 mg of hemp extracted CBD!



Kindly read more below for more amazing facts, ingredients, and suggested use so that you can fully understand the experience and the relief that so many of our customers have already.



Our CBD soothing balm is not only considered as a deep moisturizing balm, it also calls upon your bodies natural endocannabinoid system to not simply mask soreness and pain, but to promote healing from within. Apply directly to affected areas and relax as the balm begins to work.



THE AMAZING INGREDIENTS WITHIN:

organic MCT Oil

organic calendula

organic st.john wort

organic comfrey root

peppermint

arnica

organic beeswax

organic cocoa butter

organic shea butter

camphor essential oil

organic lemongrass essential oil

organic eucalyptus essential oil

organic lavender essential oil

wintergreen essential oil

clove essential oil

full-spectrum hemp extract (including 275 mg CBD)



SUGGESTED USE:

Using the top part of your fingernail, scoop the amount needed (start with small amounts) until the affected area is covered and absorbed completely. This product is for external use only! Please don’t eat it!