About this product
-275 MG of CBD per 1 oz (30mL)
-Provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness
-Natural organic ingredients
-Extremely light, yet, revitalizing hint of lemongrass
CBD Deep Soothe & Relieving Balm provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness due to the deep penetrating natural ingredients + a powerful 275 mg of hemp extracted CBD!
Kindly read more below for more amazing facts, ingredients, and suggested use so that you can fully understand the experience and the relief that so many of our customers have already.
Our CBD soothing balm is not only considered as a deep moisturizing balm, it also calls upon your bodies natural endocannabinoid system to not simply mask soreness and pain, but to promote healing from within. Apply directly to affected areas and relax as the balm begins to work.
THE AMAZING INGREDIENTS WITHIN:
organic MCT Oil
organic calendula
organic st.john wort
organic comfrey root
peppermint
arnica
organic beeswax
organic cocoa butter
organic shea butter
camphor essential oil
organic lemongrass essential oil
organic eucalyptus essential oil
organic lavender essential oil
wintergreen essential oil
clove essential oil
full-spectrum hemp extract (including 275 mg CBD)
SUGGESTED USE:
Using the top part of your fingernail, scoop the amount needed (start with small amounts) until the affected area is covered and absorbed completely. This product is for external use only! Please don’t eat it!
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
