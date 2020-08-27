About this strain
Jet-A is an indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato #33 and Tina. Its fruity notes are heavily backed by gassy flavors. This creeper strain will most likely start in the head before working its way down into your body, making everything at ease and helping you wind down at the end of the night. Patients report it can help with chronic pain, depression, nausea, and appetite loss.
Jet-A effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
