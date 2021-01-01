Loading…
Cannabis Insurance

Laboratory Insurance

About this product

With increased state and local intervention on testing marijuana products, it is becoming increasingly more important to insure against liability and professional liability. What is professional liability? It is coverage against liability incurred as a result of errors and omissions in performing their professional services. In other words, if you are a trained professional and you make a mistake testing the product, you may be held to a higher standard. This would result in a potential professional liability claim. Labs need property insurance as well for their equipment. Theft, Fire, Smoke, Vandalism, etc can be insured against.
