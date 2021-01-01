About this product

Cannadips has made it possible for people to enjoy a fast-acting pouch of THC, without smoke inhalation or delayed absorption as experienced with other cannabis products. Our patented water-dispersible extract technology allows consumers to experience the effects of the pouch within minutes of absorption. The pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. American flavor features a blend of cinnamon & chocolate throughout with a hint of craft coffee.