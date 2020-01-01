 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannadips

Dip into life.

Cannadips are made with all-natural, tobbacco-free and nicotine-free ingredients. Think of it as a dry tincture pouch. Simply insert the pouch in your cheek and experience the effects of the pouch within minutes of absorption. Cannadips pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. Made with the highest quality, lab-tested ingredients, Cannadips give you a healthy smokeless alternative, and the versatility to use them when and where you choose. Offered in three flavors, American, Citrus, and Mint, Cannadips CBD formula is a patent-pending blend that's fast-acting, water-soluble, and begins working in around 10-15 minutes.

