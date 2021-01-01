About this product

Cannadips pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. Made with the highest quality, lab-tested ingredients, Cannadips give you a healthy smokeless alternative, and the versatility to use them when and where you choose. The high-dose tins are a stronger, more potent alternative to the micro-dose tins, that doubles the dosage to approximately 17-20mg per pouch. 20 pouches per tin.