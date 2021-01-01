Loading…
Logo for the brand Cannadips

Cannadips

Mint Flavor Micro-Dose Tins

About this product

Cannadips pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. Made with the highest quality, lab-tested ingredients, Cannadips give you a healthy smokeless alternative, and the versatility to use them when and where you choose. Offered in three flavors, American, Citrus, and Mint, Cannadips CBD formula is a patent-pending blend that's fast-acting, water-soluble, and begins working in around 10-15 minutes. Each microdose tin has over 100mg per tin and 15 pouches in total.

To use, simply insert one pouch between your cheek and gum, swallow your saliva, and keep the pouch tucked in your mouth.
