Daily demands can wreak havoc on our health. Take it easy. Our restorative Be Calm Hemp Bath Fizz helps you relax and regain your composure. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain, enhanced with the terpene linalool, revive peace of mind, while healing Minerals and moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil soothe and smooth your body back to life. Simply chill in the hot, healing bath to feel the stress melt away. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.