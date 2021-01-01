About this product

RAW Natural CBD Oil 2400 mg by Cannaroo – Full Spectrum



Made in USA through Hemp Research facilities

Packed with CBD 2400 mg per bottle

Full Spectrum Entourage Effect

Metered Dropper for accurate delivery

30 Servings of 1 ml

Special Cannaroo Carry Bag

Bold, Powerful, Raw



Rich in Cannabinoids, RAW Cannaroo is powerful, bold, and all-natural. Without heavy hemp overtones, this full spectrum blend, has a pleasant natural taste, similar to tea. If you are looking for maximum results and relief in a CBD Oil, product, RAW Cannaroo is what you need. Feels smooth under the tongue. The maximum power of our RAW Cannaroo will get you going. Cannaroo CBD’s may help with pain, anxiety, inflammation, arthritis and much more!



OVERVIEW OF THE PRODUCT:



Our 30ml blend of liquid emulsified hemp-derived CBD oil is available in concentrations of 500, 750, 1500 and 2400 mg in a variety of wonderful flavors including peppermint, key lime and lemon lime. Consumption of CBD via Oil tincture has proven to be an effective way to introduce the cannabinoid into the bloodstream allowing the consumer to witness its benefits the fastest way possible. Many CBD oil users notice the benefits within hours of consumption.



Concentration levels of CBD indicate the ratio of pure CBD to the carrier oil. There is a range of concentrations available on the market. Cannaroo offers as low as 500 up to 1500 milligrams.



Our bottle includes a measurement-level-marked dropper to provide easy consumption of CBD. Simply dispense the desired amount of mouth-watering oil under the tongue, hold for 30 to 60 seconds and then swallow. A full dropper (1ml) is considered a serving size.



Cannaroo’s CBD used in the tinctures is obtained from hemp plants that are farmed in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky. The facility where the products are produced and bottled is GMP Compliant by FDA certification.