Cotton Candy traces its lineage to Lavender crossed with Power Plant. The Indica/Sativa cross delivers a taste true to its name, with a sweet, candy taste. The Sativa Power Plant genetics are a good balance to the Lavender Indica, making Cotton Candy a great anytime-of-day strain, with a flavor pleasant to the most discerning palettes. Cotton Candy is truly reminiscent of the classic carnival snack loved by many. Terpine Profile : Pine, Earth, Floral, Pungent, Citrus