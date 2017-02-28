Our Tangie Tincture harnesses the natural uplifting effect of citrus. When combining these terpenes with our Pure CBD oil we end up with something magical. One dropper is enough to help you focus on what need to get done. At Cannatonic our tinctures never leave that gross earthy after-taste in your mouth. Just pure bliss and Pure CBD. Powered By The Plant!



Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals

Made from Organic USA grown Hemp

GMO and Gluten Free

THC Free



CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with:



Anxiety relief

Reducing inflammation

Insomnia relief

Pain relief

Neuroprotection

Regulating mood disorders

Support hormone function

Support Immune health

