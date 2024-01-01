We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Canndescent
unclaimed brand
5
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
103 products
Pre-rolls
CONNECT 408 — Chem Reserve
by Canndescent
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
CRUISE 211 — Wedding Cake
by Canndescent
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
CHARGE 515 — Peach Ozz
by Canndescent
THC 21.2%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
CREATE 316 — Balato
by Canndescent
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
CALM 134 — Lava Cake
by Canndescent
Flower
CHARGE 508 — Jack Herer
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CRUISE 239 — Future X
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CREATE 345 — Apple Fritter
by Canndescent
Flower
CONNECT 408 — Chem Reserve
by Canndescent
Flower
CONNECT 415 — Rock Star OG
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CALM 117 — Grease Monkey
by Canndescent
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
CALM 136 — Pie Face OG
by Canndescent
Flower
CHARGE 508 — Jack Herer
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CHARGE 513 — Premium Jack
by Canndescent
Flower
CHARGE 514 — Orange Apricot
by Canndescent
Flower
CONNECT 417 — Blackjack
by Canndescent
Flower
CREATE 345 — Apple Fritter
by Canndescent
Flower
CALM 140 — Malibu Pure Kush
by Canndescent
Flower
CREATE 343 — Miracle Alien 1
by Canndescent
Flower
CHARGE 513 — Premium Jack
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CONNECT 404 — Gelato
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CREATE 341 — Meat Breath
by Canndescent
Flower
CREATE 302 — Trifi Cookies
by Canndescent
Pre-rolls
CHARGE 508 — Jack Herer
by Canndescent
1
2
3
4
5
Home
Brands
Canndescent
Catalog
Cannabis