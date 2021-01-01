1:1 Capsules
Category: Capsule
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Moderate
THC: 5 mg
CBD: 5 mg
Hard shell vegan capsules.
Standardized formulations.
Each capsule contains 0.35 mL of oil: 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC diluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
600 mg of medicinal content per bottle.
One bottle of 60 capsules is equivalent to 10 g dried cannabis.
