About this product

Category: Oil

Type: Hybrid

Strength: Moderate

THC: 12.5 mg

CBD: 12.5 mh

mL: 40



Standardized cannabis oil.

Easily consumed orally.



Each bottle is supplied with a measured 1 mL syringe graduated at 01. mL increments, where 1 mL of oil = 25 mg of activated cannabinoids.



40 mL of cannabis oil with other 1,000 mg of acticated cannabinoids per bottle dilluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.



500 mg of CBD and 500 mg of THC per bottle.



12.5 mg of CBD per mL, and 12.5 mg of THC per mL.



40 mL bottle is equivalent to 10 g dried cannabis.