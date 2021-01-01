About this product

Category: Oil

Type: Hybrid

Strength: Strong

CBD: 25 mg

mL: 40



Standardized CBD oil.

Easily consumed orally.



Each bottle is supplied with a measured 1 mL syringe graduated at 01. mL increments, where 1 mL of oil = 25 mg of activated cannabinoids.



40 mL of cannabis oil with other 1,000 mg of acticated cannabinoids per bottle dilluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.



1,000 mg of CBD and 80 mg of THC per bottle.



25 mg of CBD per mL, and 2 mg of THC per mL.



40 mL bottle is equivalent to 10 g dried cannabis.