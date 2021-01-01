CBD Drops
About this product
Category: Oil
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
CBD: 25 mg
mL: 40
Standardized CBD oil.
Easily consumed orally.
Each bottle is supplied with a measured 1 mL syringe graduated at 01. mL increments, where 1 mL of oil = 25 mg of activated cannabinoids.
40 mL of cannabis oil with other 1,000 mg of acticated cannabinoids per bottle dilluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
1,000 mg of CBD and 80 mg of THC per bottle.
25 mg of CBD per mL, and 2 mg of THC per mL.
40 mL bottle is equivalent to 10 g dried cannabis.
