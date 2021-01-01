Royal Purple Kush
About this product
Category: Dried
Type: Indica Dominant
Strength: Strong
THC: 22%
CBD: <1%
Royal Purple Kush is a high-THC strain producing somewhat dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils. A moderately heavy indica-dominant hybrid.
The most prominent terpene is myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene and alpha-humulene.
Type: Indica Dominant
Strength: Strong
THC: 22%
CBD: <1%
Royal Purple Kush is a high-THC strain producing somewhat dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils. A moderately heavy indica-dominant hybrid.
The most prominent terpene is myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene and alpha-humulene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!