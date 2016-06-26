About this strain
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
