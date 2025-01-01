We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Canyon Cultivation
Handcraft Cannabis and CBD Edibles. Made in Colorado.
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
35 products
Candy
1:1 Sour Lemonade Chew It Candies 100mg 40-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 50 %
CBD 50%
5.0
(
2
)
Candy
Sour Watermelon Suck It Hard Candies 100mg 10-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 100%
4.0
(
1
)
Candy
Strawberry Suck It Hard Candies 100mg 20-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
Candy
1:1 Lavender Lemonade Lick It Lollipop 20mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Candy
MED Sour Apple Suck Its 200mg
by Canyon Cultivation
Candy
Sour Boysenberry Lick It Lollipop 10mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
MED Cinnamon Suck It 200mg
by Canyon Cultivation
Candy
MED Sour Lemon Suck It Hard Candies 200mg 10-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 200%
Candy
MED Sour Watermelon Suck It Hard Candies 200mg 10-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 200%
Candy
1:1 Caramel Apple Lick It Lollipop 20mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Gummies
1:1 Sour Lemonade Gummies 200mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Sour Grape Sucker 50mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
MED Strawberry Lemonade Lick It Lollipop 50mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 50%
Candy
Sour Cherry Limeade Chew IT Soft Candies 100mg 40-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 100%
Candy
1:1 Lemonade Sucker 50mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Strawberry Lemonade Chew It Gummies 200mg 40-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 200%
CBD 0%
Candy
Tropical Splash Sucker 10mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
1:1 Lavender Lemonade Lick It Lollipop 50mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 25%
CBD 25%
Candy
1:1 Fruit Punch Sucker 200mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Sour Watermelon Lemonade Chew It Candies 100mg 40-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Lemonade Lick It Lollipop 50mg | MED
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Lemonade Lick It Lollipop 10mg
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Sour Grape Lick It Lollipop 10mg
by Canyon Cultivation
Candy
Sour Lemon Suck It Hard Candies 100mg 20-pack
by Canyon Cultivation
THC 100%
1
