About this product
Our pet tincture keeps your furry friends calm, while providing relief from discomfort associated with aging and stress.
We use a combination of THC-free CBD isolate with an Omega-3 rich MCT and Cod Liver Oil blend to create a tasty, functional addition to your pets food.
Use it as needed added directly to your pet's food, or into their mouth to reduce separation anxiety, or discomfort in your pets.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
