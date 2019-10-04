Loading…
Logo for the brand Cascadia Premium

Cascadia Premium

Grease Monkey Pre-Roll 3.5g 4-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Grease Monkey effects

Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!