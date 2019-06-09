Our CBD Tinctures are the all-rounder when it comes to CBD and are an awesome choice for people looking for relief from specific symptoms or to enhance their general well being. Our Tinctures have a quick onset time and higher bioavailability than edibles or gummies, and so are a better choice if you suffer from conditions such as anxiety. With the delicious Magic Mint flavor you are tingling your senses, while enhancing your health. What's not to love?



Key benefits:

- Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp

- Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC)

- Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability

- 100% THC Free

- Pharmaceutical grade

- 3rd Party Laboratory Tested



Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Stevia



- Bottle Size: 1 fl. oz. (30 ml)

- Servings per Container: 30

- 16.67 mg per serving