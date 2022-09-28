Clean and pure. This Water Soluble has no flavor added and is available with Extra Strength! 100% Organic and Terpene Rich! Containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol). 100% Natural & Pure CO2 Extract. Non GMO Hemp. No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography. This fast acting delivery system is up to 10 times more bioavailable than oil and can be added to any drink!