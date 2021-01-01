About this product

Your body’s endocannabinoid system requires omega 3 fatty acids to function optimally. By combining the omega 3 fatty acids with CBD American Shaman’s Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Blend, you are enabling your internal systems to accept and utilize CBD, just as Mother Nature intended. Coromega’s emulsion for omega 3 fish oil has clinically demonstrated a 300% absorption advantage over other fish oil supplements, meaning you get 3x the benefits from a single serving of the pouch. Combine that with CBD and you have a product that efficiently offers benefits to your body’s most important structures.Each pouch contains precisely 10 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract with 1200 mg Omega 3 (EPA + DHA).