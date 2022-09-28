This is an all natural, Hemp Oil dietary supplement. It comes in a 15mL bottle with a dropper. It is a tincture (to be taken orally-usually under the tongue). Our Cinnamon flavor is sure to warm the hearts of those who are new or experienced to CBD! This bottle contains 300mg of CBD per each bottle. Choose your strength and amount of CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture according to your personal needs. We suggest 1/2 dropper twice a day (approx. 0.5mL). Each bottle has approximately 30 servings. Our high quality Hemp Oil makes the difference!