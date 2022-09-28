This is an all natural, Hemp Oil dietary supplement. It comes in a 15mL bottle with a dropper. It is a tincture (to be taken orally-usually under the tongue). Our Strawberry Banana flavor is so delicious, you'll think you just had a Strawberry Banana split! This bottle contains 750mg of CBD per each bottle. Choose your strength and amount of CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture according to your personal needs. We suggest 1/2 dropper twice a day (approx. 0.5mL). Each bottle has approximately 30 servings. Our high quality Hemp Oil makes the difference!