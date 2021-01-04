500mg CBD Oil with Aliens on Moonshine Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Aliens-on-Moonshine
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Our most potent blend to ease the mind and body before bed. An experience comparable to weightlessly floating in space. Be extra cautious when handling the steering wheel of this spaceship. The g-force will make your eyelids feel heavy.
This strain is known for producing a lucid, uplifting, and sober state of mind. Setting up the perfect environment to dismiss irritability. The tingling body sensation of high doses may result in a lack of desire for physical movement. It is recommended to take Aliens on Moonshine during the evening or nighttime to fully appreciate its carefree effects. High doses may easily become too intense for novice users. The anti-inflammatory properties of this blend make it a popular choice for physical wellness.
About this strain
Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.