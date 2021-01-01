We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates.



We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind.



CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more.



You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.