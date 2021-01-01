About this product
This all-natural, never-greasy topical provides the healing power of natural botanicals and is made from coconut oil, shea butter, and Vitamin E, with a proprietary hemp oil and natural vanilla extract blend – exclusively designed to soothe and nourish your dog’s dry skin, nose, elbows, nails, and paws.
Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
