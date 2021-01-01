Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health

NOURISH - CBD Coconut Salve

Buy Here

About this product

This all-natural, never-greasy topical provides the healing power of natural botanicals and is made from coconut oil, shea butter, and Vitamin E, with a proprietary hemp oil and natural vanilla extract blend – exclusively designed to soothe and nourish your dog’s dry skin, nose, elbows, nails, and paws.

Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!