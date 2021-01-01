About this product
This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, blended for a refreshing, soothing, and healing experience to soothe hot spots, bug bites, dermatitis, allergies, and more. Each 1 oz jar contains 150 mg of cannabinoids and full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. SOOTHE also contains natural, healing CBD hemp oil, ginger essential oil, aloe, carrot seed oil, Vitamin E, and honey.
