CBD Living Sleep Aid is the product for anyone who desires a good night’s sleep. This syrup combines 200 mg of nano-CBD with the power of 16 mg of melatonin for a natural sleep solution. Each serving of CBD Living Sleep Aid (1 tablespoon) contains 25 mg of nano-CBD, 2 mg of melatonin, 40 calories and 9 grams of sugar.
Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our Broad Spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.