CBD Living Sleep Aid is the product for anyone who desires a good night’s sleep. This syrup combines 200 mg of nano-CBD with the power of 16 mg of melatonin for a natural sleep solution. Each serving of CBD Living Sleep Aid (1 tablespoon) contains 25 mg of nano-CBD, 2 mg of melatonin, 40 calories and 9 grams of sugar.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our Broad Spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.