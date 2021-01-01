About this product

The only thing better than a delicious, creamy chocolate bar is a chocolate bar that also supplies your daily dose of CBD with no “hempy” aftertaste!



CBD Living Chocolate is available in Milk and Dark Chocolate varieties, and contains 200 mg of broad-spectrum Nano CBD, 25 mg per segment, with no “hempy” aftertaste.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our Broad Spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.