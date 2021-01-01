CBD Salve
About this product
This CBD Salve is creamy and smooth, allowing the CBD and other ingredients to absorb freely into the skin and target the tissue and nerves. It carries a natural fragrance of Lemongrass, Grapefruit, Lavender, Peppermint and other essential oils which not only smell soothing but also create it's own special synergy in effects.
3oz = 200+mg CBD
5oz = 330+mg CBD
