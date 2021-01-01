About this product

This CBD Salve is creamy and smooth, allowing the CBD and other ingredients to absorb freely into the skin and target the tissue and nerves. It carries a natural fragrance of Lemongrass, Grapefruit, Lavender, Peppermint and other essential oils which not only smell soothing but also create it's own special synergy in effects.



3oz = 200+mg CBD

5oz = 330+mg CBD