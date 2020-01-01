CBD LIVITY
Infusing Life with CBD
About CBD LIVITY
CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.
Available in
United States