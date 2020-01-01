 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CBD LIVITY
CBD LIVITY Cover Photo

CBD LIVITY

Infusing Life with CBD

Infused with ingredients like CBD, Hemp Seed Oil, Shea Butter, and other rejuvinating plant oils.
Infused with ingredients like CBD, Hemp Seed Oil, Shea Butter, and other rejuvinating plant oils.
Synergy Elixir to help promote mental clarity and well-being.
Synergy Elixir to help promote mental clarity and well-being.
Marley & Me Elixir for you and your best fur friends!
Marley & Me Elixir for you and your best fur friends!
Synergy + Broad Spectrum for a broad spectrum of benefits.
Synergy + Broad Spectrum for a broad spectrum of benefits.
Let the terpenes melt away your stresses with a Senses aromatherapy candle.
Let the terpenes melt away your stresses with a Senses aromatherapy candle.

About CBD LIVITY

CBD Livity is a Virginia based wellness company focusing on the potential of CBD in combination with other powerful plant compounds. CBD Livity specializes in topicals, sublinguals, aromatherapy, and more, using all natural ingredients; each with a specific purpose complimentary to CBD. Our mission is to share information regarding CBD while providing an honest, high quality option at a fair price, in hopes of creating a ripple effect into the universe.

Bath & body

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States