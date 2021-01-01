Marley and Me Elixir
About this product
This Marley and Me Elixir contains two simple ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil and CBD isolate, making this formula beneficial for humans and pets alike. 1 fl. oz contains 500mg of CBD (about 16mg of CBD per mL). Drop this oil either under the tongue or into the gums, or incorporate into cooking or on top of a finished meal. Sublinguals are a great way to get the CBD circulating throughout the entire system for overall wellness and regulation. This oil was created to help encourage mental recovery.
