This Senses Aromatherapy Candle is infused with 100mg of CBD and contains all natural ingredients including Beeswax to promote negative ions to help cleanse the air and Lavender, Grapefruit and Bergamot Essential Oils to promote stress relief and maximum relaxation. CBD Livity Senses Candle fills the air with a natural luxurious fragrance and has a burn time of about 25 hours total.