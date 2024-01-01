We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CBD Plus USA
Relief, the Natural Way
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Cannabis
Pets
Delta-8 THC
Edibles
Dabbing
Concentrates
Topicals
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
13 products
Beverages
Mild Roast Ground Coffee Guatemalan 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 250%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tropical Full Spectrum Tincture 1g 30ml
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 1000%
Snack Foods
CBD Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Energy Bar 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Full Spectrum Tincture 500mg - 30ml
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 500%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Strawberry Lemonade Tincture 2500mg
by CBD Plus USA
CBD 2500%
Tinctures & Sublingual
All Natural Broad Spectrum Tincture 30ml 2500mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 2500%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tropical Full Spectrum Tincture 500mg 30mL
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
Cookie Dough CBD Energy Bar 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
All Natural Tincture 1000mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0.3%
CBD 1000%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Strawberry Lemonade Tincture 1000mg
by CBD Plus USA
CBD 1000%
Capsules
Muscle and Joint Capsules 30-pack 750mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 750%
Beverages
Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee Guatemalan 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
THC 0%
CBD 250%
Gummies
Anytime Full Spectrum Gummies 250mg 10-pack
by CBD Plus USA
THC 1%
CBD 25%
Home
Brands
CBD Plus USA
Catalog
Edibles