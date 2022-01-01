An exfoliating lotion that improves the skin's texture and helps to maintain smooth, clear skin. The inclusion of CBD helps to soothe irritated skin.



WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. A mild burning sensation is to be expected. If burning is severe, discontinue use and consult a physician. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN



SUNBURN ALERT: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.



INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycolic Acid,Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cannabidiol, Dimethicone, Diazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Saponins.