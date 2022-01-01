About this product
An exfoliating lotion that improves the skin's texture and helps to maintain smooth, clear skin. The inclusion of CBD helps to soothe irritated skin.
WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. A mild burning sensation is to be expected. If burning is severe, discontinue use and consult a physician. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN
SUNBURN ALERT: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycolic Acid,Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cannabidiol, Dimethicone, Diazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Saponins.
About this brand
CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant.
The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.
