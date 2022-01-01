This highly effective formula of Retinol, CBD, botanicals, and yeast extracts aid in the correction of the skin’s normal function. By soothing the skin, the CBD allows other components to become more effective.

The Extracts (Saccharomyces ferments) include Copper, Selenium, and Zinc, all of which are important in maintaining healthy skin. Benefits include re-establishing a functional skin barrier and encouraging tissue repair and rejuvenation. Other key ingredients for healthy skin include Vitamin E, CoQ10, Jojoba Seed Oil, and several root extracts.



KEY INGREDIENT: CBD 300mg

INGREDIENTS: Deionized Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid Copolymer, Stearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cetearyl Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Retinol, Polysorbate-20, Caesalpinia Spinosa Gum, Enteromorpha Compressa (Marine Green Alga) Extract, Allantoin, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Lepidium Meyenii (Maca) Root Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recurtita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea butter), Dipotassium Glycirrhizate (Licorice Root Extract), Pseudoalteromonas Ferment Extract, Proline, Alanine, Serine, Tocopheryl (Vitamin E) Acetate, Ubidecarenone (CoQ10), Saccharomyces/Selemium Ferment, Saccharomyces/Zinc Ferment, Saccharomyces/Copper Ferment, WasabiJaponica Root Extract, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Cetearyl Phosphate, Fragrance, Xantham Gum, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, BHT, Maltodextrin, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzoic Acid



Size: 0.5 fl. oz.