CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
About this product
the Dermesse Hemp Seed Oil is prepared using a cold-pressed process and is rich in omega-3 and omega - 6 fatty acids including linolenic and olenic acids. This formulation allows the oil to be used as either a topical skin care product or as a dietary supplement when added to food. This product is free of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!