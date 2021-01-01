CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
About this product
Full Kit includes:
1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD
1 Toner non-CBD
1 Tissue Renewal 300mg
1 Exfoliator 200mg
1 Moisturizer 100mg
This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen.
Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products.
The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture.
The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator.
The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin.
Please see individual items for description and ingredients.
1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD
1 Toner non-CBD
1 Tissue Renewal 300mg
1 Exfoliator 200mg
1 Moisturizer 100mg
This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen.
Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products.
The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture.
The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator.
The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin.
Please see individual items for description and ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!