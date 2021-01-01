Loading…
CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

Regimen Set - for the daily care to maintain clear, fresh, healthy skin

Full Kit includes:
1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD
1 Toner non-CBD
1 Tissue Renewal 300mg
1 Exfoliator 200mg
1 Moisturizer 100mg

This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen.
Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products.

The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture.

The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator.

The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin.

Please see individual items for description and ingredients.
