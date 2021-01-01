About this product

Full Kit includes:

1 Cleanser Gel non-CBD

1 Toner non-CBD

1 Tissue Renewal 300mg

1 Exfoliator 200mg

1 Moisturizer 100mg



This package is ideal for a complete skin care regimen.

Steps 1 and 2: The Cleanser and Toner prepare the skin for the treatment products.



The Exfoliator provides a light exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and provide a smooth texture.



The Moisturizer is an effective hydrator.



The tissue Renewal contains vitamins, botanicals, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nourishing ingredients to address the signs of aging and to soothe damaged skin.



Please see individual items for description and ingredients.