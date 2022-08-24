About this product
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, load up on protein, and get your daily CBD at the same time? Try our latest CBD Vegan Protein Cookies! Each delicious cookie is packed with 20mg of broad spectrum CBD and 13 grams of pure protein. Take a bite from one of three delicious flavors—Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Raisin—and gain the power you need to push through any workday, workout, or whatever else comes your way.
* Broad Spectrum CBD - 20mg per Serving
* 13g of Protein per Serving
* All-Natural Ingredients
* Soy-Free
* Vegan
* Broad Spectrum CBD - 20mg per Serving
* 13g of Protein per Serving
* All-Natural Ingredients
* Soy-Free
* Vegan
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.