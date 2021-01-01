About this product
Our Ultimate Chill Drops allow you to dial back your stress and relax. With the added boost of Delta-9 THC, this full spectrum CBD tincture delivers total body relaxation with a deep sense of peace. With 2.5mg of THC per serving and a smooth, natural blueberry flavor, our Delta-9 + THC Drops are specially designed to help you feel intensely calm. Vegan, organic, and non-GMO.
Available in 30mL (1500 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), 30mL (3000 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), and 60mL (6000 mg CBD + 135 mg THC) strengths.
Warning: May cause psychotropic effect.
Available in 30mL (1500 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), 30mL (3000 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), and 60mL (6000 mg CBD + 135 mg THC) strengths.
Warning: May cause psychotropic effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.