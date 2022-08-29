About this product
Our CBD-infused Face Masks are an indulgent combination of broad spectrum, organically grown hemp and powerful active botanicals to hydrate, tone, soothe, and purify tired and stressed skin. Spa-quality ingredients coupled with 50mg CBD elevates any skincare routine.
Aloe Vera: Soothe environmentally irritated skin with nature’s potent anti-inflammatory
Charcoal: Unclog pores and brighten congested skin via activated charcoal
Cucumber: Hydrate and nourish dry skin while tightening pores for a refreshed glow
Lavender: Calm stressed skin and relax frayed nerves in aromatic bliss
Rose: Cleanse, tone and moisturize with hyaluronic acid for petal-soft skin
This mask is a great way to leave your skin feeling refreshed and enhance your natural glow in just 10 minutes!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
