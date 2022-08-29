About this product
Let your day’s stress and tension melt away with our CBD-infused Soothing and Recharge Bath Bombs. Using active botanical and essential oils like Lavender, Eucalyptus, Arnica, Spearmint, Peppermint, and Hawaiian Black Salt, these Bombs give your joints, muscles, and skin the attention and love they deserve.
* 99% Pure Isolate CBD 200mg
* Soothing formula with lavender oil and Hawaiian Black Salt for softening and detoxifying effects
* Recharge formula with eucalyptus and spearmint oils to ease sore muscles and joint pain
* 100% vegan and made with organic hemp; contains no harsh dyes to stain your tub or irritate the skin
* 99% Pure Isolate CBD 200mg
* Soothing formula with lavender oil and Hawaiian Black Salt for softening and detoxifying effects
* Recharge formula with eucalyptus and spearmint oils to ease sore muscles and joint pain
* 100% vegan and made with organic hemp; contains no harsh dyes to stain your tub or irritate the skin
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.