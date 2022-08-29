About this product
Perfect for those looking for more from their multivitamin. Loaded with all of the vitamins and minerals you expect from a multivitamin—including vitamins A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Pantothenic Acid, Choline and Zinc—plus CBD.
* 50mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per Serving
* With Vitamins A, C, D3, E, & B Complex
* Choline for metabolic health & Zinc for immune health
* All-natural ingredients
* Vegan & Gluten-Free
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
