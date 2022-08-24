About this product
Get a better night’s rest with these Melatonin-infused CBD Gummies featuring a blend of proprietary sleep terpenes, magnesium to help you relax, and extracts of passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm to promote calmness. With 50mg of broad spectrum CBD and 5mg of Melatonin per serving, you'll be drifting off to dreamland in no time.
* Broad Spectrum CBD - 50mg per serving
* 5mg of Melatonin per serving
* Magnesium for more restful sleep & passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm to promote calmness
* Proprietary blend of sleep terpenes
* All-natural, vegan & Gluten-Free
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
