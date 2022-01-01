Intense relief is at your fingertips. Find soothing relief with the cooling power of menthol, the pain-relieving benefits of essential oils like wintergreen and black pepper, and the addition of broad spectrum CBD. Vegan and cruelty-free.



CBD Muscle & Joint Balm Stick by CBDfx is extremely easy to use. Just take a small dab of the product and slowly rub it into the affected area(s). Start small, because this product contains cooling and heating ingredients like wintergreen and camphor oil. Once you know how the balm feels, you can use more or less depending on the intensity you’re looking for. This is an “as-needed” product, so feel free to re-apply as frequently as you want. The balm is loaded with supporting topical ingredients such as shea butter and coconut oil, so you can feel good about treating your skin to some much-needed moisture and care after a long day of being out and about!