About this product
Intense relief is at your fingertips. Find soothing relief with the cooling power of menthol, the pain-relieving benefits of essential oils like wintergreen and black pepper, and the addition of broad spectrum CBD. Vegan and cruelty-free.
CBD Muscle & Joint Balm Stick by CBDfx is extremely easy to use. Just take a small dab of the product and slowly rub it into the affected area(s). Start small, because this product contains cooling and heating ingredients like wintergreen and camphor oil. Once you know how the balm feels, you can use more or less depending on the intensity you’re looking for. This is an “as-needed” product, so feel free to re-apply as frequently as you want. The balm is loaded with supporting topical ingredients such as shea butter and coconut oil, so you can feel good about treating your skin to some much-needed moisture and care after a long day of being out and about!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
